S. Korea Prepares for Return of Nationals Detained in US Raid

Written: 2025-09-09 07:56:29Updated: 2025-09-09 14:05:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched preparations to bring home hundreds of South Koreans detained in a recent immigration raid at a battery factory construction site in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the South Korean embassy in Washington, told reporters Monday at the Folkston Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center in Georgia that consular officials met with all the detained South Korean workers and are preparing for their return via a chartered plane. 

Most of the detainees are reportedly opting for voluntary departure, with the vast majority of them, approximately 300 people, expected to board the chartered flight.

Asked whether any of the detained workers wished to remain in the U.S., Cho said he could not comment on the matter.

However, he explained that South Korea is resolving various technical issues with the cooperation of the U.S. side.

The diplomat also said that any workers who decide to leave the country voluntarily will not face any restrictions with regard to their future entry into the U.S.
