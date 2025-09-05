Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea Holds Defense Talks with Philippines, Türkiye, Finland

Written: 2025-09-09 10:03:57Updated: 2025-09-09 10:12:33

S. Korea Holds Defense Talks with Philippines, Türkiye, Finland

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back held talks with his Philippine counterpart Monday to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry.

According to the defense ministry, Ahn met with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue.

During the meeting, Ahn thanked the Philippines for participating in the Korean War and being the first among Asian nations to do so, as well as for its continued role as a member of the United Nations Command.

The two ministers agreed to expand bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries under the strategic partnership established last year.

Ahn and Teodoro both noted that leading South Korean firms have taken part in the Philippines' military modernization projects, contributing to strengthening the country's security and defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee held separate talks with his Turkish and Finnish counterparts on Monday to also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the defense and arms industry.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >