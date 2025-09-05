S. Korea Holds Defense Talks with Philippines, Türkiye, Finland

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back held talks with his Philippine counterpart Monday to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation in the defense and arms industry.According to the defense ministry, Ahn met with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue.During the meeting, Ahn thanked the Philippines for participating in the Korean War and being the first among Asian nations to do so, as well as for its continued role as a member of the United Nations Command.The two ministers agreed to expand bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries under the strategic partnership established last year.Ahn and Teodoro both noted that leading South Korean firms have taken part in the Philippines' military modernization projects, contributing to strengthening the country's security and defense capabilities.Meanwhile, Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee held separate talks with his Turkish and Finnish counterparts on Monday to also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the defense and arms industry.