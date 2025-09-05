Seoul, Washington Resume Working-Level Talks on July Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have resumed working-level discussions to follow up on the trade agreement reached in July.According to trade authorities on Tuesday, a South Korean delegation recently visited the United States and is holding working-level negotiations with officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) and the Commerce Department in Washington D.C.The two countries concluded tariff negotiations on July 30 and broadly confirmed it during the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and President Donald Trump on August 25, but details of the agreement have yet to be finalized.South Korea pledged to invest 350 billion U.S. dollars in key U.S. industries and approximately 100 billion dollars in purchases of American energy, while the United States agreed to lower reciprocal tariffs on South Korea from 25 percent to 15 percent.The working-level discussions are expected to focus on ways to realize the investment package promised by South Korea.The two sides are also likely to discuss sensitive issues such as further opening South Korea’s agricultural and livestock markets.