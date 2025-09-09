Charter Plane to Depart Wednesday to Bring Home S. Koreans Detained in US

Photo : YONHAP News

A chartered plane will depart for the United States as early as Wednesday to bring home South Korean workers detained in a massive immigration raid at a battery plant construction site in Georgia.According to the aviation industry on Tuesday, Korean Air plans to operate a B747-8i charter flight from Incheon International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday morning to transport the South Korean detainees back home.The aircraft, with 368 seats, can accommodate all of the more than 300 South Koreans in a single trip.The plane is expected to make an empty ferry flight to the U.S. and return with the passengers in the late afternoon on Wednesday.The South Koreans will be transported by bus from the detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, to the Atlanta airport, approximately a four-and-a-half-hour drive, to board the plane.The South Korean workers are among 475 people arrested last Thursday during a U.S. immigration raid at the battery plant construction site operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.