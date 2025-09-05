Arrest Motion for PPP's Kweon Seong-dong Submitted to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

A motion seeking parliamentary consent to arrest People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong has been submitted to the National Assembly.The chief of the Assembly’s proceedings bureau reported during the plenary session on Tuesday that the government submitted the motion on Monday of last week.Under parliamentary rules, the National Assembly Speaker must convene a plenary session to vote on the motion between 24 and 72 hours after it is reported.The ruling Democratic Party is expected to put the motion to vote on Thursday or Friday, as the floor leader of the People Power Party is scheduled to address the Assembly as the representative of a parliamentary negotiating group.Last month, a special counsel team filed a warrant against Kweon for allegedly receiving 100 million won, or roughly 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from a former Unification Church official in 2022.A request for parliamentary consent to arrest Kweon was then submitted to the Assembly via the special counsel team and the justice ministry.