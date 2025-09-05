Ex-Prosecutor With Ties to Ex-First Lady Appears for Special Counsel Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former prosecutor Kim Sang-min is being questioned by the special counsel team investigating corruption allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Kim appeared before the team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.Before entering Min’s office, Kim told reporters the public should beware of confirmation bias in this investigation.He said much of the information that is being leaked appears to be based on misunderstandings and speculation, adding he will clarify the facts during the questioning.Kim is alleged to have gifted the former first lady a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan in return for her support for his bid to win the People Power Party's nomination for a parliamentary seat in the April 2024 general elections.The painting was discovered by investigators during a raid of the house of the mother-in-law of the former first lady’s brother.The special counsel believes the former prosecutor was the original purchaser of the painting.