PPP Chief Criticizes DP Leader for Refusing to Compromise in Parliamentary Address

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized ruling Democratic Party(DP) chief Jung Chung-rae's address to the National Assembly on Tuesday, expressing disappointment that Jung seemingly refused to accept President Lee Jae Myung's request to compromise with the opposition.Speaking to reporters at the parliament building in Yeouido, Seoul, the PPP chief said the DP leader repeatedly threatened to eliminate the main opposition, despite President Lee's call for the ruling side to make more concessions during a tripartite meeting the previous day.Jang, who had asked the president to exercise his right to veto the DP-backed bill on establishing a special tribunal for insurrection cases, said that if the ruling party moves to pass the bill, the court is likely to make an "extraordinary" decision.When asked about his stance regarding bipartisan cooperation, the opposition leader said he believes that cooperation can only be achieved when the ruling party, which holds a majority in parliament, concedes and reaches out first.The PPP chief also slammed his DP counterpart for neglecting to express regret or issue an apology over the arrest and detention of more than 300 South Korean nationals during an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant site in the U.S. state of Georgia.Jang is set to address the National Assembly on Wednesday.