Google to Delete All of S. Korea's Coordinates Information in Hopes for Approval of High-Precision Map Data Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

Google said it will delete all of South Korea's coordinates information in order to secure Seoul's approval of the overseas transfer of the country's high-precision map data.At a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, Cris Turner, Google's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said ​the company has decided to accept the South Korean government's requirements "to address any remaining national security concerns."Last month, the tech giant expressed an intent to purchase satellite images of South Korea with sensitive facilities blurred out.Although South Korea bans the overseas transfer of map data with a scale finer than one-to-25-thousand for military and other security reasons, Google requested the one-to-five-thousand-scale national base map, claiming it is the same data used by most domestic mapping services.Seoul refused similar requests from Google in 2007 and 2016, but decided to establish a consultative body to review the company's third latest request and deliver an answer by November 11.Asked about Seoul's suggestion in 2016 that Google establish its own data centers in the country to ease security concerns, the company said there are technological limitations that require it to process the data abroad.