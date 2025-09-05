FM Cho Arrives in Washington to Finalize Talks on Bringing Home Detained S. Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is in Washington to finalize consultations with the Donald Trump administration to bring home over 300 South Korean workers who were arrested and detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a raid of a Hyundai plant site in Georgia.According to an unnamed government official, Cho landed at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday night, local time, and is expected to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials as early as Tuesday.The two sides reportedly agreed to have the detained South Koreans return home by "voluntary departure," but related procedures on the U.S. side have yet to be completed.The South Korean government plans to get the workers on a chartered plane as early as Wednesday, once the procedures are completed.Cho is likely to request Washington not to put the workers in a disadvantageous situation when they try to re-enter the U.S. in the future, as well as measures to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.The minister also plans to discuss ways for the U.S. to either introduce a new category of visa for short-term work or exercise flexibility in the existing visa system to allow South Korean firms investing in American industries to send workers without having to worry about immigration raids.