Ex-PM Han Appears for Special Team Questioning over Seohee Construction's Alleged Bribery

Written: 2025-09-09 15:41:25Updated: 2025-09-09 15:54:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is under a special counsel investigation over his alleged role in the December 3 martial law, appeared for questioning as a witness on Tuesday in another special probe into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Han, who stayed silent when entering the office of the team led by special prosecutor Min Joong-ki, is expected to be grilled on circumstances that led to the appointment of Park Sung-keun, the eldest son-in-law of Seohee Construction Chairman Lee Bong-kwan in June 2022 as the prime minister's chief of staff.

Lee admitted to the special team that he had gifted Kim in March 2022, a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and other jewelry to request an opportunity for Park to hold a government post.

At the time of his appointment in 2022, Han himself said then-President Yoon Suk Yeol had sent him Park's résumé after inquiring him three times whether Yoon may pick his chief of staff.

The former prime minister was indicted without detention by the team probing Yoon's martial law action on August 29 on charges of aiding and abetting an insurrection.
