Singing, Dancing Contest Inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters' to be Held in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A singing and dancing contest inspired by the Netflix smash-hit animated filmanimated film “KPop Demon Hunters” will be held this weekend in Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization announced on Tuesday that the “2025 Seoul Hunters Festival” will be held at the Seoul Plaza from 6 p.m. on Sunday.A total of ten teams, both domestic and international, will take to the stage to put on performances inspired by the film’s five main original soundtracks.Among the teams is a group of elementary school students whose YouTube Short performance of "Golden" reached nine million views.The festival will simultaneously hold an online contest for those who were unable to attend in person while also providing an event in which the performers provide choreography tips for “Soda Pop" to the audience.Taekwondo demonstration team K-Tigers, which took part in the film’s action scenes and choreography, will cap off the festival with a special finale show.