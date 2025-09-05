Menu Content

Economy

Top Office Official: 'MASGA' Could Face Rocky Start With No Accord on Investment Package

Written: 2025-09-09 16:14:21Updated: 2025-09-09 16:48:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Yong-beom says the "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again"(MASGA) project could face a rocky start if Seoul and Washington fail to agree on ways to create a 350 billion U.S. dollar investment package. 

Kim made the remark on Tuesday during a forum organized by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club in Seoul.

The MASGA project includes a 150 billion dollar investment by South Korea into the U.S. maritime sector, forming part of a broader 350 billion dollar investment package pledged by Seoul in exchange for Washington lowering its reciprocal tariff rate on Korean goods to 15 percent.

Kim said both countries agree that of the total investment, 150 billion dollars should go toward shipbuilding industries but have yet to reach an agreement on details for the remaining 200 billion dollars. 

He said the negotiations remain in a stalemate over requests Seoul has made, but added Seoul and Washington are mulling ways to minimize ramifications to the foreign exchange market.
