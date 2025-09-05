Menu Content

Culture

Hangeul Museum to Reopen in 2028 after Suffering Fire Damage in Feb.

Written: 2025-09-09 17:22:48Updated: 2025-09-09 18:11:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Hangeul Museum in Seoul's Yongsan District is expected to reopen in October 2028 after suffering significant damage in a fire that broke out in February.

According to the museum on Tuesday, it will remain closed until the second half of 2028 due to the damage from the fire that broke out during construction to extend the building.

The museum has been closed since October 2024 due to the previous construction. 

The fire on February 1 is assumed to have been sparked from work being done near a steel staircase between the building's third and fourth floors.

One firefighter was injured in the process of extinguishing the flames.

The museum's 257 pieces of major artifacts, including treasures, were immediately transferred to the National Museum of Korea, while an additional 86-thousand-796 items were sent to the same museum and others.

Once the design process for the museum is launched in October, restoration work is expected to begin next July.
