Foreign Minister To Meet Rubio In Washington To Discuss Detained Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday to address the mass detention of South Korean workers at a Georgia battery plant.An official said the two sides are finalizing details to ensure a chartered flight carrying more than 300 detainees can depart the U.S. on Wednesday.Cho will also seek assurances from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies that Koreans who leave under “voluntary departure” will not face penalties when reentering the United States.The minister is expected to raise broader visa issues, including creating an E-4 professional visa and securing H-1B allocations for Korean workers, as part of efforts to prevent similar disputes in the future.While the government is prioritizing the return and protection of Korean citizens, officials said some foreign nationals who were detained alongside Korean staff may also board the chartered flight.