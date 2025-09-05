Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Minister To Meet Rubio In Washington To Discuss Detained Koreans

Written: 2025-09-09 17:31:43Updated: 2025-09-09 18:21:24

Foreign Minister To Meet Rubio In Washington To Discuss Detained Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday to address the mass detention of South Korean workers at a Georgia battery plant.

An official said the two sides are finalizing details to ensure a chartered flight carrying more than 300 detainees can depart the U.S. on Wednesday.

Cho will also seek assurances from the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies that Koreans who leave under “voluntary departure” will not face penalties when reentering the United States.

The minister is expected to raise broader visa issues, including creating an E-4 professional visa and securing H-1B allocations for Korean workers, as part of efforts to prevent similar disputes in the future.

While the government is prioritizing the return and protection of Korean citizens, officials said some foreign nationals who were detained alongside Korean staff may also board the chartered flight.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >