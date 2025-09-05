PPP Files for Injunction to Suspend Bill to Reinforce Three Special Counsel Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

Opposition party lawmakers on the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee have filed for an injunction with the Constitutional Court to suspend a bill aimed at extending the period and scope of special counsel probes into the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek, who also serves as the head of the People Power Party's(PPP) legal advisory panel, revealed on Tuesday that the request was filed earlier in the day against the bill that was pushed through the standing committee last week by the ruling Democratic Party(DP).Kwak said he expects the court to swiftly review and decide on the injunction request as the bill is set to be put to a plenary vote this week.He also mentioned that on Monday his party filed for adjudication over alleged procedural violations by Legislation and Judiciary Committee chair Choo Mi-ae during the bill's passage.PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won if the bill is passed by parliament, it would allow the special probes to run indefinitely.Na also argued that Choo enabled the bill to be unlawfully and unilaterally passed by the DP without approving her as the PPP's new senior member on the standing committee.