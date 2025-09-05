DP Chief Urges Main Opposition to Sever Ties with Those Involved in Martial Law Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leader of the ruling Democratic Party has stressed that the special counsel probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law bid should not be considered political retribution. He made the remarks Tuesday while delivering his first policy address to the National Assembly, where he warned the main opposition party to distance itself from insurrectionists or potentially face dissolution.Rosyn Park reports.Reporter: The leader of the ruling Democratic Party used his first policy speech as a warning message to the main opposition People Power Party.Speaking in the plenary chamber Tuesday, DP Chief Jung Chung-rae urged the People Power Party to sever ties with those involved in now-ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid, or face judgement.[Sound bite: Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae (Korean)]“This is my earnest suggestion to the People Power Party. Separate yourselves from the December 3 insurrection. Get away from it. Say to the people that you've have done wrong and offer them a sincere apology. How long will you hold on to dishonor as the Insurrection Party? If you fail to cut ties with the insurrectionists, you may be subject to dissolution as an unconstitutional party. Keep that in mind.”Jung had previously hinted at a possibility of filing a petition with the constitutional court for the disbandment of the main opposition, which he said aided Yoon's suspension of civil rights in December.The DP chief also said that special probes into Yoon's martial law should not be seen as political retribution but efforts to settle history.He called on the rival parties to cooperate for democracy and justice, including the swift parliamentary passage of bills aimed at enhancing special counsel investigations against the former Yoon government.[Sound bite: Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae (Korean)]“For the sake of sincere democracy and justice, it is time for the ruling and opposition parties, conservatives and progressives, to join together and solve the long-standing task of settling history. A thorough investigation into the insurrection and punishment for those responsible is the starting point. We must swiftly pass three special counsel revision bills to straighten out our crumbling democracy and constitutional order."Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok criticized Jung's speech, expressing disappointment that he seemingly refused to accept President Lee Jae Myung's earlier request to compromise with the opposition.Jang, who had asked the president to exercise his right to veto the DP-backed bill on establishing a special tribunal for insurrection cases, said that if the ruling party moves to pass the bill, the court is likely to make an "extraordinary" decision.The PPP chief will deliver his own address to parliament on Wednesday.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.