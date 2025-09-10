Detained S. Korean Workers Likely to be Freed Early Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of South Koreans workers detained in a recent U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution plant in Georgia are expected to be released Wednesday, local time.A U.S. lawyer representing employees of subcontractors of LG Energy Solution said on Tuesday that buses carrying the South Korean detainees would depart from the Folkston Immigration Customs Enforcement(ICE) detention center during the early morning hours.The lawyer quoted an official from the ICE facility as saying that most of the detainees will return to South Korea, while only a small number plan to remain.The detainees, who are currently wearing beige detention uniforms, are expected to change back into their regular clothes ahead of their return.Once they are released, they will be transported by bus to Atlanta International Airport where they will board a chartered plane.The charter flight is scheduled to depart Atlanta at around 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday and arrive in South Korea late Thursday afternoon.LG Energy Solution and its subcontractors are reportedly arranging to collect and ship the workers’ belongings in the United States back to South Korea.