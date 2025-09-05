Menu Content

White House: Homeland Security, Commerce Departments Working on Visa Rules on Skilled Foreign Workers

Written: 2025-09-10 08:18:05Updated: 2025-09-10 13:54:37

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce are working together to address visa rules after more than 300 South Koreans were detained in a large-scale immigration raid at a battery plant construction site in the U.S. state of Georgia.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt elaborated on the matter during a press conference on Tuesday, when asked if the Donald Trump administration is considering revising visa regulations to prevent a recurrence of the recent incident in Georgia.

She noted that President Trump on Sunday expressed his appreciation for foreign firms investing in the United States.

She said Trump understands that these companies want to bring highly skilled and trained workers with them to the U.S., especially when they produce highly specialized products such as semiconductors and batteries. 

Leavitt, however, stressed that Trump also expects these foreign companies to hire American labor, and for foreign and American workers to work together to train and teach one another.
