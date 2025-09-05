Ex-Prosecutor Undergoes 13 Hours of Questioning by Special Counsel

Photo : YONHAP News

Former prosecutor Kim Sang-min faced 13 hours of questioning by the special counsel team investigating corruption allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The former prosecutor, who was summoned as a suspect, appeared at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in central Seoul on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and did not leave the building until 11:15 p.m.The former prosecutor is alleged to have gifted the former first lady a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan in return for her support for his bid to win the People Power Party's nomination for a parliamentary seat in the April 2024 general elections.The painting was discovered by investigators during a raid of the house of the mother-in-law of the former first lady’s brother.As he left the special counsel's office, Kim told reporters that he purchased the painting at the request of Kim Jin-woo, the brother of the former first lady, adding that he clarified the facts during the questioning.He also vowed to fully cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation.Kim has denied owning the painting himself, saying he only acted as a broker and purchased the painting with money that was given to him by Kim Jin-woo.