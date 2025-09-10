PPP Floor Leader Urges Ruling Party to Halt One-Party Rule Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the People Power Party(PPP) has accused the ruling Democratic Party of trying to label the PPP as a pro-insurrection group to destroy the opposition, eliminate conservative forces, and establish one-party rule.Rep. Song Eon-seog issued the criticism in his policy speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday, a day after DP Chairman Jung Chung-rae warned that if the PPP fails to cut ties with the insurrectionists, it may be subject to dissolution as an unconstitutional party.Song said the ruling bloc must stop claiming to pursue cooperation while trying to destroy the main opposition, calling on President Lee Jae Myung and the DP chair to “put down the hammer.”As for the recent agreement to form a consultative body among the government and ruling and opposition parties, Song stressed his party is ready to cooperate, but the next steps depend on the ruling party’s choices.Song also took issue with President Lee's first 100 days in office, describing it as a period of misrule by a foolish and incompetent leader.He claimed the nation has only witnessed suppression of the opposition and political retaliation amid the ruling party’s unchecked tyranny.