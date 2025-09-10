Chartered Plane Departs for US to Bring Home over 300 Detained S. Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

A chartered plane has departed for the United States to bring home over 300 South Koreans who were arrested and detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a raid on a Hyundai plant site in the state of Georgia.The Korean Air plane with 368 seats took off from Incheon International Airport at 10 a.m. Wednesday, headed for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The soon-to-be-released South Koreans are expected to travel more than 400 kilometers to get to the Atlanta airport from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's(ICE) detention center in Folkston, Georgia.The plane is scheduled to depart from Atlanta at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, local time.Last Thursday, ICE, Homeland Security Investigations(HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration(DEA), and Georgia State Troopers arrested 475 people after conducting an immigration operation at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution's battery cell manufacturing joint venture.The detained South Koreans were sent there on the short-term business B1 visa or the visa-free Electronic System for Travel Authorization(ESTA) as part of the South Korean firms' investment project in the U.S.