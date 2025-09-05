Annual Royal Culture Festival to Take Place at Seoul's Major Palaces in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News / Royal Palaces and Tombs Center

The annual Royal Culture Festival for the fall season will be held at four major palaces in Seoul and the royal ancestral shrine of Jongmyo next month.The Korea Heritage Service's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Heritage Agency announced Wednesday that the five-day festival will take place at the Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu palaces, as well as the Jongmyo Shrine, between October 8 and 12.A royal banquet or "Yeonhyang," featuring the traditional attire of hanbok, will be held at Gyeongbok Palace on October 8 and 9, inviting visitors to try on hanboks and experience Korea's traditional games and crafts.Artisans skilled in the national intangible heritages of "chimseonjang," or needlework, "jasujang," or embroidery, and "geumbakjang," or gold leaf imprinting, will demonstrate the making of hanbok in the traditional method.At Changgyeong Palace, visitors will learn about the history of Joseon Dynasty's astronomical observation from October 11 to 12, while a concert featuring the country's modern music and traditional mask performances will run from October 10 and 11 at Deoksu Palace.