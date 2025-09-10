Seoul Sends Jumbo Jet to Bring Back S. Koreans Detained in US Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A chartered plane has departed for the United States to bring home over 300 South Koreans who were arrested and detained by U.S. immigration authorities during a raid on a Hyundai plant site in the state of Georgia. Amid fallout from the shocking raid, and calls by President Donald Trump for foreign companies to hire Americans, the White House said a "nuanced and sensible approach" was being taken to resolve the matter.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The White House says the Homeland Security and Commerce departments are jointly working on resolving the issue of hundreds of South Koreans arrested in a recent immigration raid.White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday addressed the clash between the Trump administration's immigration and economic policies.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]"Americans need these jobs, but he also understands the need for these companies to bring over their workers who already have these skills. So I think it's a very — I think it's a very… I think it's a very nuanced and responsible and sensible approach for the president to take and I know that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce are working on this matter together."Last week, U.S. immigration authorities raided a construction site in Georgia where South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution were building an EV battery plant, and arrested 475 people, mostly South Koreans.[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt]“Well, the president said it himself in a statement that he put out on Sunday night, where he is very grateful for foreign companies from around the world and the investments that they are making right here in the United States of America. And he understands that these companies want to bring their highly skilled and trained workers with them, especially when they're creating very niche products like chips or in this point, in this case, in Georgia, like batteries."The raid sparked confusion and outrage in South Korea, which only recently reached a tariff deal with the Trump administration, promising massive investments in return for better customs duties.Seoul's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun rushed to Washington to secure the release of the detainees and discuss U.S. visa issues for South Korean workers.He will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.A South Korean chartered jumbo jet has been sent to bring them home.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.