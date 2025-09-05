Increasing Number of KT Subscribers Reporting Micropayment Fraud Damages

Photo : YONHAP News

An increasing number of KT subscribers are reporting damages from unauthorized micropayments, but the company continues to deny that the incidents could stem from a recent hacking attack.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Wednesday, there were 124 reports of micropayment fraud made by KT users between August 27 and September 9, with damages amounting to some 80-point-six million won, or around 58-thousand U.S. dollars.Seventy-three of the cases were reported in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi Province, 45 in Seoul's Geumcheon District, and six in the nearby city of Bucheon.The tally is expected to rise even further as similar types of damage are being reported from the city of Gwacheon and Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District.Police said they contacted KT headquarters and its branch offices last week after confirming all the victims were subscribers to the mobile carrier and reside in affected areas, but KT representatives reportedly claimed that the company cannot be hacked.