'Detained S. Korean Workers Will Not Face Disadvantages Reentering US'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has assured South Korea that around 300 South Koreans who were detained in a recent U.S. immigration raid that are set to return home on Thursday will not face any disadvantages if they later reenter the U.S.Speaking to reporters at the South Korean Embassy in Washington on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun explained that related negotiations had been finalized after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the morning and White House Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker in the afternoon.Cho said he and Rubio reached an agreement that was later confirmed during his meeting with Baker, adding that he also confirmed that the agreements were being properly implemented.Cho said the detainees would be able to board the charter flight set up for their return on Thursday, and emphasized that U.S. authorities confirmed no restraints, such as handcuffs, would be used during their transfer.The minister stressed that the U.S. guaranteed the detainees could return to the United States in the future without any issues if they come back for work.