Lee Vows to Pursue National Unity as 'President for All'

Written: 2025-09-11 11:08:42Updated: 2025-09-11 11:12:30

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has reiterated his commitment to pursuing politics for national unity in line with his promise to be a “president for all citizens.”

Lee stated his position on Thursday during a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office, held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

He pledged to devote himself to building a country where the people are the owners and everyone is happy through the remainder of his term.

Reflecting on the past 100 days, Lee said he approached governance with the mindset of rebuilding the nation from the ground up, describing the period as “a time for recovery and normalization.”

Looking ahead, Lee said the remaining four years and nine months of his term will be a period of leaps and growth, promising the government’s best effort to drive the country forward.

Lee also reaffirmed his foreign policy stance and commitment to pragmatic diplomacy, improving inter-Korean relations, and promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
