Lee: S. Korean Workers to Depart US Detention Facility at 3 p.m. Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that South Korean workers detained in a recent U.S. immigration raid will depart from the detention facility in Georgia at 3 p.m. Korea time.The president shared the latest information while addressing the situation during a press conference marking his 100th day in office.Lee said a charter plane carrying the South Koreans will take off from an airport in Atlanta around 1 a.m. Friday and arrive in Seoul on Friday afternoon.He said the plane will head home carrying a total of 330 people, including 316 South Koreans and 14 foreign nationals, and that one Korean worker has opted to remain in the U.S. because a family member holds permanent residency.Regarding the delay in their release, Lee explained that U.S. authorities intended to transfer the detainees to the airport in handcuffs, but South Korea strongly opposed it, with the resulting dispute causing the hold up.Lee added that the authorities temporarily halted the release process to adjust administrative procedures after President Donald Trump instructed the authorities to let the detainees go freely and allow those unwilling to return to South Korea to remain.As for the repercussions of the raid, Lee said that South Korean companies would be hesitant about their investment in the U.S.Lee said that Seoul is in talks with Washington regarding visa issuance for those involved in investment in the U.S.