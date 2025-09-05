Menu Content

Lee Reiterates 'Two-Track Principle' with Japan in Wake of PM Ishiba's Resignation

Written: 2025-09-11 14:24:45Updated: 2025-09-11 15:01:28

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said his administration will stay the course in terms of diplomacy with Japan and seek practical national interests while navigating historical issues, regardless of changes in the Japanese Cabinet.

At a press conference marking his 100th day in office on Thursday, Lee said handling Seoul-Tokyo relations is as difficult as inter-Korean ties or relations with the U.S., emphasizing that colonial-era issues and Japan's territorial claims are very challenging to address.

The president stressed his two-track principle of handling future-oriented matters with Japan, such as economic issues and people-to-people exchanges, separately from historical issues after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Sunday that he was resigning.

Amid speculation that bilateral ties may hit a rough patch under a new Japanese leader, Lee said Seoul will maintain its basic principle.

Asked about Seoul's participation in a memorial service for the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor at the UNESCO-listed Sado mines, the president said his administration has decided not to attend this year but will continue consultations in the future.
