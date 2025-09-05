Unification Minister Seeks Japan's Support in Resolving N. Korea Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met with Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima on Thursday and asked for Tokyo's support in diplomatically resolving the North Korea nuclear issue.Chung referred to statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump during the recent South Korea-U.S. summit about wanting to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within the year, and asked Japan to provide openhanded support to such an endeavor.He emphasized that it is no longer viable to address the nuclear issue solely through sanctions, pointing to the meeting of the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia at last week's "Victory Day" military parade in Beijing, and called on Tokyo to concentrate its diplomatic efforts in line with the changing trends.The Japanese diplomat said his country intends to comprehensively resolve North Korea-related issues, including the issue of Japanese abductees, and normalize ties with Pyongyang once historical issues are settled.With regard to a potential Trump-Kim summit and sanctions on the North, Mizushima said it would be important for the Seoul and Tokyo, as well as Washington, to communicate and cooperate.