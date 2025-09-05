Team Probing Dec. 3 Martial Law to Extend Investigation Period by 30 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team probing the December 3 martial law has decided to extend its investigation period.At a press briefing on Thursday, assistant counselor Park Ji-young said the 90-day investigation will be extended by an additional 30 days in accordance with a related Act, adding that the reason for the decision was explained in writing and submitted to the National Assembly and President Lee Jae Myung.The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-seok, was tasked to operate for 90 days until around Monday, but will now likely continue its investigation until October 15.They also requested that former People Power Party(PPP) Reps. Suh Bum-soo, Kim Tae-ho, and Kim Hee-jung be called in for pretrial witness examination regarding allegations of an attempt to obstruct the National Assembly's plenary vote to revoke former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.The assistant counselor said Suh, who served as the PPP's secretary general, consulted with then-PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and floor leader Choo Kyung-ho on the night of the short-lived decree, while Kim Tae-ho was at the party's headquarters, and Kim Hee-jung at Choo's office.The lawmakers had earlier refused to appear before the team for questioning.