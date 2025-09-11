US Immigration Authorities Release Detained S. Koreans in Georgia

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: More than 300 South Koreans who were detained in a U.S. immigration raid last week have been released, seven days after their arrest. They are set to board a Korean Air charter flight that will depart from Atlanta on Thursday and arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday afternoon.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Some 300 South Koreans detained in a U.S. immigration raid last week were released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detention facility in Folkston, Georgia, at 1:20 a.m. Thursday, or around 2:20 p.m. Korea Standard Time.A total of 330 people, comprising 316 South Koreans, and 14 foreign nationals, boarded eight buses headed for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—a drive that typically takes four and a half hours.They are returning home in a Korean Air charter flight, scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Friday afternoon.A foreign ministry official said one of the South Koreans who had been detained expressed their intent to stay behind.U.S. immigration authorities on September 4 conducted a large-scale raid at a construction site in Georgia where South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution are building an EV battery plant, and arrested 475 people, mostly South Koreans.The raid sparked confusion and outrage in South Korea after it pledged to invest billions of dollars into the U.S. as part of a recent tariff deal.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who was in Washington on Wednesday, said he received assurances that the South Koreans would not face any disadvantages down the road.The minister stressed that the Donald Trump administration guaranteed those detained could return to the United States in the future, without any issues, if they come back for work.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.