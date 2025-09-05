Special Prosecutor Expansion Bills Passed by Ruling Party Despite Earlier Compromise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party pushed through revisions to three special prosecutor laws in the National Assembly on Thursday, extending both the duration and staffing levels of ongoing probes into alleged martial law interference, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and the death of a marine.The amendments allow prosecutors to extend investigations twice for 30 days each at their own discretion, a reversal from a deal struck just a day earlier with the opposition People Power Party to cap extensions under the current law.The Democratic Party changed course after strong backlash from its supporters, convening a last-minute caucus to restore its original version.The bills passed with overwhelming support: the Kim and marine special prosecutor acts were approved unanimously among 168 lawmakers present, while the martial law case passed with 163 votes in favor and two abstentions.While the revisions expand prosecutors’ powers, they also bar them from directing cases already transferred to the National Office of Investigation or military prosecutors.Democratic lawmakers said the changes balance stronger investigative authority with safeguards, such as excluding prosecutorial oversight once cases leave the special counsel’s jurisdiction.