Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Lutnick Says Hyundai Should Have Called Him for Visas

Written: 2025-09-12 08:27:17Updated: 2025-09-12 12:17:29

Lutnick Says Hyundai Should Have Called Him for Visas

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the South Korean who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities last week had the “wrong visas,” and that Hyundai Motor Group should have asked him for help to get the right visas for its workers.

Lutnick made the remarks during an interview with Axios released on Thursday, in which he also praised Hyundai’s investment in building factories in the U.S., calling it a "great thing."

Lutnick said Hyundai should get its workers the right visa, claiming that the South Koreans detained in the raid came to the U.S. on tourist visas.

The secretary revealed that he called the Koreans and said, "Get the right visa and if you're having problems getting the right visa, call me. I'll call Kristi Noem," referring to the Homeland Security secretary. 

Lutnick stressed that companies "can't do things the old way" because U.S. President Donald Trump requires them to do it correctly, adding if they want to bring in workers or pursue immigration, they must go through the right process.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >