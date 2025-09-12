Lutnick Says Hyundai Should Have Called Him for Visas

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the South Korean who were detained by U.S. immigration authorities last week had the “wrong visas,” and that Hyundai Motor Group should have asked him for help to get the right visas for its workers.Lutnick made the remarks during an interview with Axios released on Thursday, in which he also praised Hyundai’s investment in building factories in the U.S., calling it a "great thing."Lutnick said Hyundai should get its workers the right visa, claiming that the South Koreans detained in the raid came to the U.S. on tourist visas.The secretary revealed that he called the Koreans and said, "Get the right visa and if you're having problems getting the right visa, call me. I'll call Kristi Noem," referring to the Homeland Security secretary.Lutnick stressed that companies "can't do things the old way" because U.S. President Donald Trump requires them to do it correctly, adding if they want to bring in workers or pursue immigration, they must go through the right process.