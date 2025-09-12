KBS Poll: 66% of S. Koreans Approve of Lee's Performance

Photo : YONHAP News

A new KBS poll has shown a majority of South Koreans approve of President Lee Jae Myung's handling of state affairs.According to the survey of one thousand adults published Friday, 66 percent of the respondents said the president is doing well in his governance.The survey, which was conducted from Monday to Wednesday, ahead of Lee's 100th day in office, found that 29 percent said he is doing poorly, while five percent did not answer.When asked about the Lee administration’s handling of foreign and trade policies, 58 percent said the government was doing well, while 33 percent said otherwise.Regarding the government’s plan to dissolve the prosecutors’ office and create two new agencies to separately take on the prosecution’s indictment and investigative powers, 57 percent viewed the plan positively, while 35 percent viewed it negatively.The survey, conducted by Hankook Research, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.