Lee, Macron Hold First Phone Call

Written: 2025-09-12 11:22:09Updated: 2025-09-12 11:31:11

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung held his first phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and agreed to deepen cooperation between the two nations.

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Macron congratulated Lee on his inauguration and said he hopes that bilateral friendship and cooperation will deepen under the Lee administration.

President Lee noted continued growth in trade and investment between the two countries and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in strategic industries, such as artificial intelligence, aerospace and defense.

The spokesperson said the two leaders also discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

The two leaders also agreed to maintain close communication to use next year's 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries as an opportunity to advance their comprehensive partnership for the 21st century.

Lee also had his first phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday, during which the two leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, including defense and arms, infrastructure, trade, and investment.
