'Supreme Court Is Reviewing Proposed Special Tribunal for Martial Law Cases'

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae said on Friday the top court is reviewing the matter of establishing a special court to handle cases related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.Cho made the comments to reporters as he arrived for work at the Supreme Court in southern Seoul.When asked about President Lee Jae Myung’s remark that the special tribunal would not be unconstitutional, Cho said the court is carrying out a comprehensive review of the matter.With regard to the Democratic Party’s call for increasing the number of Supreme Court justices as part of judicial reform, Cho said he hopes there will be sufficient discussions through a public debate on the inherent functions of the judiciary, the reality of the current judiciary's manpower, and what is most desirable for the people.The Supreme Court is set to hold a meeting of the heads of courts from across the nation on Friday to discuss responses to the possible launch of a special tribunal and judicial reform.