Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

'Supreme Court Is Reviewing Proposed Special Tribunal for Martial Law Cases'

Written: 2025-09-12 11:35:51Updated: 2025-09-12 11:40:25

'Supreme Court Is Reviewing Proposed Special Tribunal for Martial Law Cases'

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae said on Friday the top court is reviewing the matter of establishing a special court to handle cases related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Cho made the comments to reporters as he arrived for work at the Supreme Court in southern Seoul. 

When asked about President Lee Jae Myung’s remark that the special tribunal would not be unconstitutional, Cho said the court is carrying out a comprehensive review of the matter. 

With regard to the Democratic Party’s call for increasing the number of Supreme Court justices as part of judicial reform, Cho said he hopes there will be sufficient discussions through a public debate on the inherent functions of the judiciary, the reality of the current judiciary's manpower, and what is most desirable for the people.

The Supreme Court is set to hold a meeting of the heads of courts from across the nation on Friday to discuss responses to the possible launch of a special tribunal and judicial reform.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >