DP Submits Gov't Restructuring Plan to National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has submitted a bill to the National Assembly that seeks to revise the Government Organization Act, which includes abolishing the prosecution and separating functions within the finance ministry.DP senior deputy floor leader Moon Jin-seog announced the move on Friday, saying they intend to seek the People Power Party's(PPP) cooperation in handling follow-up bills related to standing committees chaired by the main opposition.If the PPP refuses, Moon said the ruling camp will have to fast-track the bills through parliament.The DP plans to put the revision bill to a plenary vote on September 25.The government restructuring plan, which is being pushed to support President Lee Jae Myung's policy agenda, includes separating and transferring the prosecution's authority to investigate and indict to two new agencies, while reorganizing and dividing up powers held by the finance ministry and the Financial Services Commission.Other ministries and agencies subject to restructuring under the bill are the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, and the Korea Communications Commission.