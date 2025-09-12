PM Office Approves Measures to Help Curb Rate of Suicides

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has put forth a package of measures to reinforce a pan-government response to those deemed at risk of possibly taking their own lives as it aims to clear the country's status as the OECD member state with the highest suicide rate.Measures including the 2025 national suicide prevention strategy was approved on Friday by the Suicide Prevention Policy Committee under the Prime Minister's Office.The government is hoping to reduce the country's suicide rate from 28-point-three for every 100-thousand people in 2024, to 19-point-four by 2029, and 17 by 2034, which also entails bringing down the number of suicide deaths to under ten-thousand within the next five years.Suicide prevention centers under local governments will immediately report to the scene of a suicide attempt, accompany the person to the emergency room and support their treatment process.The prevention centers will establish a system to work alongside related support agencies for early detection of high-risk groups, while local governments will designate a suicide prevention officer to handle all relevant matters within their jurisdiction.