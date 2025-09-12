Menu Content

Heads of Courts Convene over Ruling Camp's Push for Judicial Reforms

Written: 2025-09-12 15:10:15Updated: 2025-09-12 18:00:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Heads of courts from across the country convened an extraordinary meeting on Friday to discuss the Lee Jae Myung administration and the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push for contentious judicial reforms.

Chun Dae-yup, the head the National Court Administration(NCA), and the court chiefs began the meeting at 2 p.m., following Chun's request last week for the court chiefs to collect opinions from the judges about the reform plan.

The reform measures, which the ruling party plans to pass through the National Assembly before next month's Chuseok holiday, include expanding the number of Supreme Court justices, improving justice recommendation procedures, and an advance questioning for search warrants.

The court chiefs are also expected to discuss the DP's push to establish a special tribunal for insurrection, and the judiciary's possible response.

While the meeting is likely to run until late Friday, the NCA plans to issue a press release afterwards.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, who is not a participant of the meeting, said at an event earlier in the day that the judiciary will actively present its views to the National Assembly—an apparent expression of concern over the reform plan lacking reflection of the judiciary's opinions.
