Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Cho Discusses Detention of S. Koreans, Preventative Measures with US Senators

Written: 2025-09-12 15:49:04Updated: 2025-09-12 16:05:30

FM Cho Discusses Detention of S. Koreans, Preventative Measures with US Senators

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the recent arrest and detention of South Korean nationals during an immigration raid in Georgia and measures to avoid a repeat of such an incident with U.S. senators from both sides of the political aisle.

Seoul's foreign ministry revealed on Friday that Cho met with Republican Senators Todd Young and Bill Hagerty, and Democratic Senator Andy Kim earlier in the week and called for measures to prevent a recurrence so that South Korean businesses can  fulfill their investment pledges.

Cho had earlier proposed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the two sides establish a working group to seek introduction of a new visa category that guarantees South Korean firms' investment activity in the United States.

According to the ministry, the senators agreed that the latest incident should not adversely affect the two sides' economic cooperation and promised support in the legislative process.

Cho also extended gratitude to Senator Kim for his efforts to swiftly resolve the situation by urging the White House to address the visa issue for the South Korean businesses and calling for the Korean workers to be allowed to voluntarily depart the U.S. without physical restraints.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >