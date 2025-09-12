FM Cho Discusses Detention of S. Koreans, Preventative Measures with US Senators

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed the recent arrest and detention of South Korean nationals during an immigration raid in Georgia and measures to avoid a repeat of such an incident with U.S. senators from both sides of the political aisle.Seoul's foreign ministry revealed on Friday that Cho met with Republican Senators Todd Young and Bill Hagerty, and Democratic Senator Andy Kim earlier in the week and called for measures to prevent a recurrence so that South Korean businesses can fulfill their investment pledges.Cho had earlier proposed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the two sides establish a working group to seek introduction of a new visa category that guarantees South Korean firms' investment activity in the United States.According to the ministry, the senators agreed that the latest incident should not adversely affect the two sides' economic cooperation and promised support in the legislative process.Cho also extended gratitude to Senator Kim for his efforts to swiftly resolve the situation by urging the White House to address the visa issue for the South Korean businesses and calling for the Korean workers to be allowed to voluntarily depart the U.S. without physical restraints.