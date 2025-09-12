Menu Content

Politics

South Korea Pledges Visa Reform After Return of Detained Workers

Written: 2025-09-12 17:33:05Updated: 2025-09-12 19:33:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik apologized on Friday for not being able to bring home more than 300 Koreans detained in Georgia sooner, while vowing to push for systemic visa reforms with Washington.

Speaking at Incheon Airport, Kang said U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed a willingness to create a new visa category for skilled Korean technicians and urged officials to work through a bilateral task force.

He acknowledged differences in how the two governments interpret the scope of B-1 business visas, stressing that clear rules are needed to restore trust and ensure safe corporate investment in the United States.

Foreign ministry officials said one worker remains in the U.S. seeking bail, while most returnees are healthy, with no major medical issues detected.

Kang added that a pregnant worker was given a first-class seat for safety and that passengers applauded as the chartered plane departed.

He emphasized that Seoul will continue discussions with Washington to prevent future disputes and safeguard the rights of Korean nationals abroad.
