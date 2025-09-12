National Assembly's Culture Committee to Form First Joint Council With Lee Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) representatives on the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee have announced they will launch the first party-government council under the Lee Jae Myung administration.The DP lawmakers said on Friday they will hold a meeting with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the National Assembly on September 24.The joint council will include DP Rep. Kim Kyo-heung, who serves as the committee chair, with seven other lawmakers and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young.They plan to discuss pending issues such as projects requiring increased funding for the “global spread of K-culture," measures to prop up the domestic film industry, as well as support for grade school instructors in physical education, culture, and the arts.Rep. Kim stressed the group will aim to promote a “K-culture revival” propped up by necessary infrastructure like K-pop concert halls. He said the National Assembly will also step up and support the popular animated film “K-pop Demon Hunters” as it continues to fuel a global boom.