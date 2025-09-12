Seoul City Approves Second Extra Budget Worth 1.08 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Council has approved the city government's second extra budget this year worth one-point-08 trillion won, or roughly 778-point-seven million U.S. dollars, following minor amendments.The city government's budget plan, which passed during Friday's plenary session, includes 898-point-eight billion won for the central government-led consumption coupon program, 24-point-eight billion won for national subsidy programs, and 137-point-five billion won to support intra-city bus operations.The city council also passed an ordinance bill aimed at establishing and managing a public housing promotion fund until the end of 2030.A separate ordinance revision bill was approved stipulating a reduction of fees within the 50 percent range for persons of national merit, children, seniors and those with disabilities who use sports facilities at Seoul's urban parks.The revision bill for city parks will take effect on January 1, 2026.