Court to Review Pretrial Detention of PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong over Alleged Political Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will review a pretrial detention warrant for main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong next week, on charges of accepting 100 million won, or around 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in illegal political funds from the Unification Church.The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to begin the hearing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.The National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion giving consent to Kweon's arrest with 173 out of 177 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor.Kweon, a five-term PPP representative, is suspected of arranging a meeting between former President Yoon Suk Yeol and the Unification Church, and handing over information from an investigation into Church leader Han Hak-ja's alleged overseas gambling, in return for the cash receipt.He has repeatedly denied all allegations.A special counsel team probing former first lady Kim Keon-hee filed for Kweon's detention warrant on August 28, after which the court sent a request for arrest consent to the team, which was then submitted to the National Assembly via the justice ministry.