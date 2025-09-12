Minister Meets with US Commerce Secretary to Follow-Up on Trade Framework

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and Energy Minister Kim Jung-kwan met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, for follow-up consultation to the two sides' trade framework agreement reached in July.According to multiple diplomatic sources, Kim and Lutnick held talks at an unspecified location in New York on Friday.Under the deal struck on July 30, the U.S. agreed to lower its reciprocal tariff for South Korea from 25 percent to 15 percent, while the latter pledged an investment in America worth 350 billion U.S. dollars.While the leaders of the two countries affirmed the overall framework during a summit at the White House last month, the two sides have yet to narrow differences on the terms of Seoul's investment pledge, profit sharing and other details.A diplomatic source said it is unlikely that the two sides will release any documented agreement right after Friday's talks between Kim and Lutnick.At a press conference marking his 100th day in office Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung said the administration will never make a decision that would go against national interests, rationality or fairness.