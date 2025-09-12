Menu Content

N. Korean Leader's Sister Warns Against S. Korea, US, Japan Drills

Written: 2025-09-14 12:22:17Updated: 2025-09-14 14:42:18

N. Korean Leader's Sister Warns Against S. Korea, US, Japan Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has condemned upcoming joint military exercises involving South Korea, the United States and Japan, describing them as reckless displays of force.

In a statement published Sunday by the North's state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Yo-jong said the show of strength in the wrong place would inevitably lead to adverse consequences for the participating nations.

Her remarks targeted two planned exercises: Iron Mace, a tabletop drill between Seoul and Washington focused on integrating conventional and nuclear capabilities; and Freedom Edge, a trilateral exercise involving South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The Iron Mace exercise follows guidelines on nuclear deterrence and operations for the Korean Peninsula, adopted by South Korean and U.S. military authorities in July 2024.

Calling those guidelines a "dangerous idea," Kim warned that if current leaders endorse and implement policies devised by their predecessors, Pyongyang would interpret it as a continuation of hostile intent.
