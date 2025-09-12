Industry Minister Returns from US after Follow-Up Talks on July Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan returned to South Korea on Sunday following follow-up consultations in the United States regarding the bilateral trade agreement reached in July.Kim arrived at Incheon International Airport early Sunday and declined to comment when approached by reporters about the outcome of his trip.During the visit, Kim met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick at an undisclosed location in New York on Friday, local time.Under the agreement signed on July 30, the United States committed to reducing its reciprocal tariff on South Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent. In return, South Korea pledged to invest 350 billion U.S. dollars in the U.S. economy.According to reports, Kim aimed to finalize terms related to Seoul's investment commitment, including profit-sharing arrangements and other specifics.Both governments have yet to release details of the discussions, prompting speculation that the two sides may have failed to resolve differences on key issues.