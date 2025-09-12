Menu Content

Trade Minister Heads to US for Follow-Up Talks on July Trade Deal

Written: 2025-09-15 11:09:02Updated: 2025-09-15 14:47:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departed for the United States on Monday morning for follow-up consultations regarding the bilateral trade agreement reached in July.

Before departing from Incheon International Airport, Yeo told reporters that he is doing his best to achieve a rational outcome that aligns with the country’s national interests.

The trade minister said the situation was not urgent but that the government needs to do everything it can on all fronts.

Yeo’s visit comes just a day after Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan returned home from a New York meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

South Korea and the United States held working-level talks in Washington last Monday, in addition to Friday's ministerial dialogue in New York, but the two nations have yet to resolve the details of South Korea’s plans for investment in the United States.

Yeo will meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other trade officials in Washington to continue the dialogue.
