Politics

Top Office Says Supreme Court Chief Justice Should 'Reflect' on Calls for Resignation

Written: 2025-09-15 11:58:49Updated: 2025-09-15 12:30:15

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that it agrees in principle that Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de should "reflect" on recent calls for his resignation.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung made the statement during a press briefing Monday when asked about recent criticism from Choo Mi-ae, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

Choo had called for Cho's resignation in a Facebook post Sunday, accusing the chief justice of remaining silent during "prosecutorial dictatorship" but claiming judicial independence under a democratic administration.

The spokesperson said that the top office has no particular stance on Choo's remarks but that the National Assembly reflects the Constitution and the will of the people through deliberation and discussion and that it is the most prioritized elected body.

Kang said that the top office fundamentally agrees that if there is a public demand, those holding “appointed authority,” such as the judiciary, should reflect on the reasoning behind calls for resignation.
