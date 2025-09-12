DP Presses for Supreme Court Chief Justice's Resignation, PPP Accuses DP of Trying to Overturn Ruling on Pres. Lee

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) continued to press for the voluntary resignation of Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, accusing him of political bias.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP leader Jung Chung-rae questioned Jo's political neutrality, mentioning the top court's overturning of an acquittal of then-DP presidential candidate Lee Jae Myung in his election law violation trial.The DP chief also reiterated his call for the establishment of a special tribunal to handle insurrection cases while alleging that the court is deliberately delaying former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection trial.The presidential office said that while it does not hold a particular position on the matter, it agrees in principle with the belief that appointed officials should reexamine themselves when elected officials make such calls.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) immediately protested, saying Lee would be the biggest beneficiary of Jo's resignation.PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok accused the ruling camp of attempting to acquit Lee's alleged accomplices to overturn the top court's ruling on Lee in his suspended trial before pledging an all-out fight to protect judicial autonomy.